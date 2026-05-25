1 killed, another injured in UTV rollover crash in Hillsdale County, Michigan
One person is dead, and another was injured on Monday morning following a UTV rollover crash in Hillsdale County, Michigan.
According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Alvord Road near Grant Road in Camden Township.
Deputies determined that a Polaris RZR occupied by two people, a 20-year-old from Bronson and a 19-year-old from Homer, left the roadway, crashed into trees and rocks, and rolled over.
The sheriff's office says the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
An investigation is ongoing.