Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 6 injured in early morning shooting in Lansing

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Severe weather impacting Memorial Day travel, AAA offers free tow-to-go service and more top stories
Severe weather impacting Memorial Day travel, AAA offers free tow-to-go service and more top stories 04:01

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A teenager was killed and six other people were injured in an early morning shooting in Lansing on Monday.

Lansing police responded at about 2:50 a.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at the 300 block of River Front Drive. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and several shooting victims. 

Multiple people were treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital. 

A 17-year-old male was pronounced deceased at a hospital. Police say at least one person is in critical condition. 

The shooting victims range in age from 15-20 years old. 

No arrests have been made. Police believe this was an isolated incident. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lansing police at 517-483-4600, extension 5, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on May 27, 2024 / 11:26 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.