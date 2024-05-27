1 killed, 6 injured in early morning shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A teenager was killed and six other people were injured in an early morning shooting in Lansing on Monday.

Lansing police responded at about 2:50 a.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at the 300 block of River Front Drive. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and several shooting victims.

Multiple people were treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital.

A 17-year-old male was pronounced deceased at a hospital. Police say at least one person is in critical condition.

The shooting victims range in age from 15-20 years old.

No arrests have been made. Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lansing police at 517-483-4600, extension 5, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.