1 injured after car crashes into house on Detroit's east side

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 10, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 10, 2023 02:41

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a house on the city's east side Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened at 8851 Charlevoix. Fire crews are still at the scene due to fears regarding the stability of the home. 

In addition, police say there were two individuals inside the home who were not injured, but the driver was transported to a local hospital. 

The investigation is ongoing. The story will be updated as more information is released.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 9:38 AM

