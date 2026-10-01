1 in custody as police investigate weekend arsons in Lapeer

One person is in custody as police and firefighters in Lapeer, Michigan, investigate weekend arson incidents at a library and a community mental health drop-in center.

Both fires were discovered around midnight on Sunday, the Lapeer Police Department said. The fire department was first called to the Golden Arrow on Jefferson Street. This site is a drop-in center run by Lapeer County Community Mental Health as a site for peer support, gatherings and social events.

While firefighters were en route, dispatchers announced a fire alarm at the Marguerite de Angeli Branch of Lapeer District Library on Nepessing Street.

The library staff said the fire was in a trash bin outside of the staff entrance. While the fire did not spread further, there was smoke damage inside the building and a restoration company was called for cleanup.

Police said that the Lapeer Fire Department, with help of Michigan State Police, quickly determined that both fires were intentionally set.

Detectives investigated and took a suspect into custody. Police have sent their case to the prosecutor's office for review.

"I am incredibly proud of the determination, dedication, and hard work demonstrated by everyone involved in this case. From our patrol officers and detectives to our dispatchers, and partner agencies, this investigation was a true example of teamwork and commitment to the Lapeer community," police chief Jeremy Howe said.

The library reopened to the public on Wednesday afternoon, the library staff said.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped with the fire last night, including the multiple fire stations that responded to our building and the other fire in Lapeer at the same time. Thank you for all you do for our community," the library staff said.