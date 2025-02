I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

An investigation is underway in Dearborn after a shooting left a female dead late Friday night.

According to the Dearborn Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Tireman and Oakman streets on the city's east side.

Authorities are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

It's unknown if any arrests have been made.

his is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.