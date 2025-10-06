1 dead in crash involving semi-truck and pickup truck on I-96 in Livingston County

Truck restrictions begin in Southwest Detroit; Comerica Park to host drone show; other top stories

A pickup truck driver was killed Monday afternoon in a crash with a semi-truck on westbound I-96 in Howell Township, police said.

The crash happened around 1:44 p.m. on westbound I-96 at Mason Road in Livingston County, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators said a semi-truck driver, a 39-year-old man, was traveling westbound on I-96 when he slowed his truck and came to a stop because of traffic congestion. A man traveling westbound on I-96 in a Dodge Ram truck then collided with the rear of the semi-truck trailer.

The driver of the Ram, a 49-year-old Fowlerville man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a passenger in the cab of the semi-truck was thrown from the bunk area and suffered minor injuries.

The semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.