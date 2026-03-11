1 dead, another injured after propane heater fire in Detroit, police say

Detroit police say one person is dead and another was injured on Wednesday after what they was the result of a propane heater fire.

Police say officers responded to the area of Fourth and Brainard streets. The other person's condition is unknown.

Police initially said that the incident resulted from an alleged utility theft. However, they later said that further investigation determined it was not theft, but a propane heater fire.

The Detroit Fire Department will be leading the investigation, police say.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.