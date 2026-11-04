1 dead after three-vehicle crash on I-96 Tuesday in Wayne County, police said

One person is dead in the aftermath of a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday along Interstate 96 in Redford Township, Michigan.

The crash happened about 2:47 p.m. Tuesday on the eastbound lanes of the interstate between Beech Daly Road and Telegraph Road in Wayne County. The Redford Township Police Department said a Ford Focus was eastbound on I-96 at a high rate of speed near the Telegraph Road exit. At that time, traffic had backed up along the exit ramp and a pickup truck was driving slow because of the congestion.

The Ford Focus struck the rear of the pickup truck, spinning it around. The pickup then collided with a sport utility vehicle.

After the collision, the Ford Focus caught fire.

Emergency personnel got the driver out of the car, but that person was seriously injured and later died at a local hospital.

Those who were in the pickup truck and SUV all had minor injuries and were treated at the hospital, Redford Township police said.

Michigan State Police and Michigan Department of Transportation crews also assisted on the scene.

The eastbound lanes of I-96 were closed for almost four hours, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. The Redford Township Police Department asks anyone who saw the crash or has information that can assist them to contact the Redford Township Traffic Bureau.