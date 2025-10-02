1 dead after head-on crash involving Waterford Township DPW bucket truck

Plans to fund school meals in state budget; Tigers play Guardians in wild card; other top stories

A woman died in the aftermath of a head-on crash involving a Waterford Township Department of Public Works vehicle Wednesday morning in Oakland County, Michigan.

The fatal crash happened about 10:45 a.m. on Cooley Lake Road near McDougal, Waterford Police Department said. On arrival, the township police and fire department learned a 66-year-old woman who was driving a Ford Escape had crashed with the township's Chevrolet 6500 bucket truck.

The Ford Escape was eastbound on Cooley Lake Road when the driver crossed the center line and struck the truck head on, police said.

The truck driver was not injured.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the individual who passed away, and we extend our condolences during this difficult time," Waterford Township officials said.

The Waterford Citizens Emergency Response Team was called to assist with traffic control while officers worked on the crash scene.

The investigation is continuing, and police ask that anyone who was a witness or has information to assist officers contact Sergeant Stan Mathewson at 248-618-6086.