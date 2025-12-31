1 dead, 2 injured, after shooting at apartment complex, Detroit police say

One person is dead, and two others are injured, in the aftermath of a shooting shortly after midnight Wednesday in Detroit.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Grand Boulevard.

The Detroit Police Department said when officers arrived, they found one man who was dead as a result of his injuries. Another man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, and is listed in critical condition.

The suspect was also taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in custody.

"It appears that all individuals are known to each other and a dispute occurred prior to the shooting," police said.

The department's homicide unit is handling the investigation.