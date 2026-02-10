1 dead, 1 seriously injured, after three-vehicle crash in Pittsfield Township

One man has died, and a woman is seriously injured, in the aftermath of a three-vehicle crash Monday evening in Washtenaw County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 6:35 p.m on Platt Road, south of Ellsworth Road, in Pittsfield Township.

The Pittsfield Township Police Department, which is investigating, said that a Lexus that was northbound on Platt Road crossed the center line, and struck a Jeep that was southbound. Debris from that collision then struck a third vehicle.

The Lexus driver, a 44-year-old man who lived in Saline, died while en route to a hospital under transport from Huron Valley Ambulance, police said.

The Jeep driver, a 59-year-old woman who lives in Monroe, was taken to an area hospital and reported to be in critical condition.

No one in the third vehicle reported injuries.

Ann Arbor Fire Department said its crews also were called to the scene, as the crash was initially thought to be in the city limits.

Platt Road between Ellsworth Road and Platt Lane was closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

The Pittsfield Township Police Crash Investigation Unit is investigating. Officers ask that anyone who witnessed the crash contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department via a confidential TIP line at 734-822-4958 (Detective Bureau); the general information line at 734-822-4911; or Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911, ext. 8 to request an officer.