1 dead, 1 in custody, after stabbing in Detroit, police say

One man is dead, and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Detroit, police say.

The altercation was reported about 9:30 a.m. from the 18100 block of Marx Street. That area is east of Interstate 75, near Dequindre Street.

Detroit police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect was described as a teenager, and she is now in custody.

Police said that preliminary investigation showed that the two got into an argument that led to the stabbing.

The incident remains under investigation.