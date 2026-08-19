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1 dead, 1 in custody, after stabbing in Detroit, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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One man is dead, and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Detroit, police say. 

The altercation was reported about 9:30 a.m. from the 18100 block of Marx Street. That area is east of Interstate 75, near Dequindre Street.

Detroit police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect was described as a teenager, and she is now in custody. 

Police said that preliminary investigation showed that the two got into an argument that led to the stabbing.  

The incident remains under investigation. 

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