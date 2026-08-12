1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Clinton Township condominium fire

One person was found dead, and another was hospitalized Wednesday after a residential fire in Clinton Township, officials said.

The Clinton Township Fire Department responded to a condominium fire on Suttons Bay Drive at around 8:36 a.m. Wednesday.

A neighbor's call reported smoke emerging from the residence. The firefighters arrived six minutes after the call to find a working fire that they brought under control. Two victims were found, one dead and another who needed to be transported for medical treatment.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy," Clinton Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghem said in a statement. "We are keeping everyone impacted by this incident in our thoughts, particularly the individual who is receiving care. We are grateful to our first responders who acted quickly to respond to this incident."

Clinton Township Fire Chief John Gallagher encouraged having working smoke detectors in homes, as they provide an early warning that can give residents time to safely escape a fire. He also emphasized the importance of regularly testing smoke detectors and replacing batteries as needed, as well as ensuring there's a working detector on every level of the home and near sleeping areas.