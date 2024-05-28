Trump trial live updates as defense makes closing argument in "hush money" case

Trump trial live updates as defense makes closing argument in "hush money" caseget the free app
After six weeks and more than 20 witnesses, lawyers in Donald Trump's criminal trial are giving their closing arguments Tuesday.
A prosecutor for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to tell the jury that Trump signed off on a scheme to illegally falsify records, with the goal of covering up a "hush money" payment made by Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The scheme was designed to subvert election law and keep the payment secret, prosecutors say.
Trump's defense is going first, arguing that the prosecution failed to prove its case. During the trial, they spent long hours attacking the credibility of Cohen and Daniels, who were key witnesses.
Prosecutors say Trump falsely portrayed reimbursements for the $130,000 payment as monthly checks for ongoing legal services, paid during the first year of his presidency. Defense attorneys say the checks and associated records were accurate.
Trump's lawyers said they would need about two hours to make their case. Prosecutors will go second and said they anticipated needing about four hours.
After the jury hears the two sides' summations, the judge will give them instructions and deliberations will begin. That can happen as early as Tuesday, but may be Wednesday.
Blanche attacks Cohen's testimony, accusing him of lying
Blanche took aim at Cohen over his testimony about his status as Trump's personal attorney and the payments he received in 2017.
He showed the jury a portion of the trial transcript in which Cohen said he never had a retainer agreement with Trump.
"That was a lie, and you cannot just minimize a lie and say it was a mistake. A lie is a lie, and this was a significant lie," Blanche argued. He claimed that Trump and Cohen had a "verbal" retainer agreement, and that the monthly $35,000 checks were paying Cohen for his legal services.
"For the first time in President Trump's life, he decided to pay me back triple. Doubled up the 130, he gave me 50k for some online poll that he decided he wasn't going to pay for over a year, by the way I stole a little bit on that," Blanche said, paraphrasing Cohen's testimony about the total amount of money he received over the course of 2017.
"The story that Mr. Cohen told you on that witness stand is not true," Blanche said. "There's a reason why in life, usually, the simplest answer is the right one."
Blanche argued that it "makes more sense" that the $35,000 payments were for Cohen's legal services.
Trump attorney opens closing argument, saying prosecutors have not met burden of proof
Todd Blanche, Trump's lead defense attorney, is presenting the defense's closing argument. He began by thanking the jurors for their service and said the district attorney's office had not met the burden of proof required to find Trump guilty.
Blanche said the case was about accounting, not Trump's alleged encounter with Stormy Daniels. He said the business records were accurate and Trump had "absolutely" no intent to defraud.
"This case is about documents, it's a paper case. This case is not about an encounter with Stormy Daniels 18 years ago, an encounter that President Trump has unequivocally and repeatedly denied ever occurred," Blanche said.
He also argued that Cohen, the prosecution's star witness, should not be trusted, and that jurors should "want and expect more."
"He took an oath. He swore to tell the truth and he told you a number of things on that witness stand that were lies. Pure and simple," Blanche said.
Merchan to jury: "You and you alone are the judges of the facts"
Before Trump's lawyers began their closing arguments, Justice Juan Merchan called the jury in and told them how the day would unfold. He said the defense will go first, as required under New York law. Prosecutors will follow with their closing arguments.
Merchan said the lawyers' recollection of testimony may differ from the jury's memory. He reminded the jurors that they are the "finders of fact" when it comes to rendering a verdict.
"You and you alone are the judges of the facts on this case," Merchan said, adding that he will explain to the jurors how they should apply the law.
Trump's entourage features several family members
Trump's criminal trial is now in its seventh week, and for the first time, one of his daughters is in attendance. Tiffany Trump is sitting alongside her husband Michael Boulos and two of her adult brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and Eric's wife Lara Trump.
The courtroom gallery has occasionally included either of the brothers, though rarely both.
He has not had five members of his family in attendance at any of his recent trials, including two federal civil trials in which he was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll and his civil fraud trial, in which he and the sons were found liable for hundreds of millions in fraud.
After closing arguments, the jury will weigh whether to add to that list a first for any former president in U.S. history: criminal conviction.