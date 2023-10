Southbound lanes of I-25 reopen in southern Colorado after deadly train derailment On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis traveled to the site of the deadly train derailment near Pueblo that had shut down both directions of I-25 to give an update on the cleanup efforts and investigation. Southbound lanes of I-25 reopened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. One person died when a coal train derailed on Sunday.