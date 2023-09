How investigators linked 2 of 3 teen suspects to another rock-throwing incident Two of the three suspects accused in the rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell are facing more charges in a different case, this time involving a statue head. Joseph Koenig and Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik have been accused of throwing a statue head at an occupied/moving vehicle on April 1 in Arvada, weeks before the deadly incident involving a rock thrown through the windshield.