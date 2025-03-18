Hell's Kitchen, Harry Potter featured in 2025/2026 Denver Center for Performing Arts Broadway Season Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway and Cabaret announces the 2025/26 subscription season that kicks off with the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy, Shucked; followed by The Notebook, based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film; and then the unique, spectacle-filled new musical, Water for Elephants. Next up is Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 17-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys; after that, Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; then Monty Python’s Spamalot, the Tony Award®-winning musical returns off a spectacular revival on Broadway; and closing out the season is the highly anticipated winner of four 2024 Tony Awards® - including BEST MUSICAL - The Outsiders.