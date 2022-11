Advertise With Us

"Gaslighting" -- mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful -- is Merriam-Webster's word of the year.

"Gaslighting" is Merriam-Webster's 2022 word of the year "Gaslighting" -- mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful -- is Merriam-Webster's word of the year.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On