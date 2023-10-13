Watch CBS News

Elevating Latino Voices special

Learn more about the reports in this special below:

History in the making: Six Latinas help lead Denver's diverse city council

Revisions planned for U.S. Census to reflect how Latinos, other communities of color see themselves

Fort Collins' newest mural "Para Mi Familia" honors Hispanic Heritage Month

Once missing San Luis Valley treasures now on display at Arvada Center

Denver's Mexican Consulate celebrating 130th year; nations' ties still growing

Latina-owned Longmont restaurant serves up slices of Peruvian culture, takes Coloradans on a tasty journey to the Andes

Colorado family shares love of "charreria," the official sport of Mexico
