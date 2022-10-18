Advertise With Us

Upon Further Review

The Dog Walk Forecast featured Zeus during the 6 a.m. CBS Colorado Mornings broadcast on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

Dog Walk Forecast 10/18/22 The Dog Walk Forecast featured Zeus during the 6 a.m. CBS Colorado Mornings broadcast on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On