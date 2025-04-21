Watch CBS News

Denver landmark Columbine Steakhouse offers up fresh cuts, drawing crowds

In this week’s Your Local Dish, CBS Colorado First at 4 Anchor Mekialaya White and restaurant promoter Larry Herz eat at Columbine Steakhouse in Denver.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.