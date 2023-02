Advertise With Us

Jeremy Olive, a Denver police officer arrested on New Year's Eve for a suspected domestic violence assault, has a previous domestic abuse case, court records show.

Denver cop accused of domestic violence faced previous domestic abuse case Jeremy Olive, a Denver police officer arrested on New Year's Eve for a suspected domestic violence assault, has a previous domestic abuse case, court records show.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On