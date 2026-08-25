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Denver city attorney faces second ethics complaint, this time over Denver International Airport

Denver City Attorney Miko Brown is facing the second ethics complaint in two days, this one accusing her of pressuring an insurance broker to steer legal work to the Denver law firm where she was once a partner. The complaint, filed Monday by an employee of Denver International Airport's legal department, asks the Denver Board of Ethics to investigate Brown's conduct surrounding a May incident at the airport.
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