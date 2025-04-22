Storm chaser Dr. Jason Persoff shares his tornado chasing adventures and reflects on Joplin, MO tornado.

Colorado's 'Storm Doctor' reflects on Joplin Tornado, gaps in disaster response Storm chaser Dr. Jason Persoff shares his tornado chasing adventures and reflects on Joplin, MO tornado.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On