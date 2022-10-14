Watch CBS News

Be bear aware this fall

Amid wildlife officials needing to relocate a bear in Durango, two bear cubs being hit by cars in Steamboat Springs and the animal's general curiosity and aggressiveness in the fall, wildlife officials urge Coloradans to be bear aware this season.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.