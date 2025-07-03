Watch CBS News

1 human and 1 dog die in I-70 crash in Colorado near Eisenhower Tunnel

Westbound Interstate 70 reopened after 5 p.m., about 4 hours after a fatal collision, and there were still big backups at 5:30 p.m.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.