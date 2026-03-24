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Gov. Polis opens time capsule found under Civil War statue

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Gov. Polis opens a letter from people involved in the construction of the On Guard memorial.

Sealed 1907 time capsule

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A sealed tin box discovered underneath the base of the On Guard Monument.

Time capsule contents

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Contents found inside the On Guard Monument time capsule.

Denver Times copy

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A copy of The Denver Times discovered inside the time capsule.

Sept. 1907 issue of The Denver Times

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An issue of The Denver Times dated Sept. 6, 1907 discovered inside the On Guard time capsule.

Time capsule box

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A tin box found underneath the On Guard Monument sits next to a miniature replica of the statue and base.

1907 issue of The Denver Post

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An issue of The Denver Post included in the On Guard time capsule from Sept. 1907.

J.M. Green Monuments and Headstones

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A business card from a Denver company that constructs monuments and headstones included in the On Guard Monument time capsule.

Statue replica

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A small replica of the On Guard statue was on display at the time capsule opening.

Base replica

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A replica of the On Guard statue includes the base where the time capsule was discovered.

On Guard statue

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On Guard statue on display at History Colorado.

On Guard display

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A display at History Colorado shares the history of On Guard.

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