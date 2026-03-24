Local News Gov. Polis opens time capsule found under Civil War statue Add CBS News on Google

CBS Gov. Polis opens a letter from people involved in the construction of the On Guard memorial.

Sealed 1907 time capsule CBS A sealed tin box discovered underneath the base of the On Guard Monument.

Time capsule contents CBS Contents found inside the On Guard Monument time capsule.

Denver Times copy CBS A copy of The Denver Times discovered inside the time capsule.

Sept. 1907 issue of The Denver Times CBS An issue of The Denver Times dated Sept. 6, 1907 discovered inside the On Guard time capsule.

Time capsule box CBS A tin box found underneath the On Guard Monument sits next to a miniature replica of the statue and base.

1907 issue of The Denver Post CBS An issue of The Denver Post included in the On Guard time capsule from Sept. 1907.

J.M. Green Monuments and Headstones CBS A business card from a Denver company that constructs monuments and headstones included in the On Guard Monument time capsule.

Statue replica CBS A small replica of the On Guard statue was on display at the time capsule opening.

Base replica CBS A replica of the On Guard statue includes the base where the time capsule was discovered.

On Guard statue CBS On Guard statue on display at History Colorado.