Rockies prospect Zac Veen excited to play in MLB Futures Game

Rockies prospect Zac Veen will represent the organization this weekend at the MLB All-Star festivities in Los Angeles. Veen, an outfielder who is currently playing with the Spokane Indians in the Northwest League of A+ is looking forward to the opportunity to play at Dodgers Stadium.

"It's definitely humbling. It's a mix of emotions, and wants to make me keep going," said Veen when asked about playing the Futures Game. "It drives me a bit more."

Veen's mom and brother are joining him in Los Angeles.

"She had the biggest smile. It was awesome," Veen said when asked about telling his mom. "She had never been to LA either, and she hadn't seen me play in a while so I got to tell her, 'hey come watch me play,' so she was really excited to get out here and see me in person."

Veen had some special cleats made for the occasion. One cleat will pay tribute to the Rockies, the other will have "Positive Vibes" on it with his name on the back.

"They're definitely going to be seen," Veen laughed about the loud designs. "I know I wanted one to represent Denver and show some love there, and I wanted the other cleat to just be me and I wanted to go with the "positive vibes" and try to brighten up the mood a little bit. "They came out better than I expected."

Veen is hoping his message of positive vibes resonates with those who see his cleats, "Over the course of a season we play so many games and there are so many ups and downs that it can be hard to find the positives in a lot of things. If you can stay positive in a negative situation it's going to be alright and you're going to get through it. It's that reminder to keep moving forward."