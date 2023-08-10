Yuma tornado may have been a rare EF-3 August twister

The severe line of thunderstorms that pounded parts of eastern Colorado was strong enough to create several tornadoes, but also created a weather event that hasn't happened in 30 years.

Credit: CBS4

The National Weather Service received at least a dozen reports of twisters on Tuesday afternoon and evening. From Yuma to just north of Burlington.

Credit: CBS4

The most damage was caused by a tornado that touched down near Yuma which is about 112 miles northeast of Denver.

Credit: CBS4

The preliminary report from the National Weather Service is that the Yuma tornado was an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Damage Scale. Estimated winds were up to 150 mph and the tornado path was 6.7 miles long. At least three structures were either significantly damaged or completely destroyed.

Credit: CBS4

If the official finding does come in as an EF-3 this would be the second one Colorado has seen this year. Another EF-3 touched down in Prowers County south of Granada on June 23.

The last time our state had two EF-3 tornadoes in one season was in 1993.