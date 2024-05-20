New Denver program aimed at keeping teens busy and out of trouble this summer

New program is aimed at keeping Colorado teens busy and out of trouble this summer

Denver city officials on Monday announced a plan to help keep teenagers and young adults engaged and safe this summer. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced his youth works initiative.

With the school year ending, Johnston wants to make sure young people have a way to stay busy and make a little money in the process. The summer youth employment and retention program is aimed at not only helping the youth gain employment but to also retain a summer job.

This is for youth 14-21, and the mayor has partnered with Denver Public Schools and local businesses. Those who participate are able to earn $1,000 from May 20 to Aug. 16 and can also learn job skills and explore career paths.

"We are thinking about this as a multi-pronged approach to how we can engage young people into positive activities and prevent the risks of summer violence," Johnston said.

To be eligible -- you must live in Denver, be between 14 and 21 years old, show proof of income and commit to working at least 100 hours between May 20 and Aug. 16. Applications are open today through June 30. Learn more at denvergov.org/YouthSummer.