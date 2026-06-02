Young child missing after falling into creek in Boulder County

Rescue crews in Boulder County are searching for a child who fell into St. Vrain Creek on Tuesday evening.

Multiple agencies are searching for the child, who they believe to be 4 years old, who went missing around 3 miles northwest of Lyons just before 5:30 p.m.

CBS

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the child was with a relative when they fell into the water. The family member was initially unable to call for help due to a lack of cellphone service in the area. The child's relative managed to find a place with service ten minutes later and called the authorities.

Rescue crews are still searching for the child. Authorities are also using drones to assist in the search.