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Young child missing after falling into creek in Boulder County

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Rescue crews in Boulder County are searching for a child who fell into St. Vrain Creek on Tuesday evening.

Multiple agencies are searching for the child, who they believe to be 4 years old, who went missing around 3 miles northwest of Lyons just before 5:30 p.m.

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CBS

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the child was with a relative when they fell into the water. The family member was initially unable to call for help due to a lack of cellphone service in the area. The child's relative managed to find a place with service ten minutes later and called the authorities.

Rescue crews are still searching for the child. Authorities are also using drones to assist in the search.

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