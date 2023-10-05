Young actresses bring Tina Turner's childhood to life in musical coming the Denver

Most Americans know many songs from music icon Tina Turner, but many may not know the story of her life that led up to her stardom. Soon that story, from her adolescence to the peak of her career, will come to life on stage at the Buell Theatre.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts welcomes, "Tina: the Tina Turner Musical" to the Buell Theatre Oct. 18 through the 29. Ticket buyers will be treated to a story that begins with Tina's upbringing when she was known as Anna Mae.

The roles of Tina Turner as an adult, and Anna Mae as a child, are demanding of many talents. The children cast to portray Anna Mae must be able to sing, act and dance. So too must the adults who are cast to portray Tina.

Depending on the night you attend the show, either Symphony King or Brianna Cameron will be on stage as "Young Anna Mae."

Tina: the Tina Turner Musical

Cameron, 10, and King, 9, have toured around the country with the cast. Both sat down for an interview with CBS Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

"(Tina Turner) is such an iconic person, and her voice is powerful. Everything about her is powerful. She literally is simply the best," Cameron said.

Cameron and King both said they were incredibly honored to be selected to portray such a vulnerable and formative time in Anna Mae's life. Their roles help audiences better understand the triumphs and trials the future music icon experienced.

Though they were both born well after Turner was topping music charts, they both fully understand the weight of the roles they are playing.

"I enjoy being in this show because I am telling a legend's story," King said.

The children travel with the show, their mothers often with them from city to city. Though they are taking the stage and wowing audiences each night, many may not realize backstage they are still required to keep up great grades in school.

"We do school sometimes during the show which sometimes is hard to focus, because you can hear songs back stage," King said.

While many elementary school students would be fearful to stand on a stage in front of thousands of strangers every night, Cameron and King both have excelled in embracing that challenge.

"I was super scared my first time (on stage). But, you start to get used to it. The endorphins from hearing the crowd cheer, it gives you this energy to go out on stage and perform," King said. "Sometimes you fall so deep into the character. You are like, 'who am I anymore. I am young Anna Mae.'"

King said one of her favorite parts of taking the stage is knowing she is helping keep a piece of history alive for her community.

"She was such an icon. She broke so many barriers for African American history. I think that is very important to show how I can do that, too," King said.

Cameron said she can't help to get a thrill out of watching the audiences leap out of their seats and join in on the singing and dancing taking place on stage.

"(I love) seeing the audience having fun. (Singing), 'Big wheel keep on turning.' Or, dancing with us, it brings so much to my heart and everyone's heart. It is like wow, we are here for a reason, and I am blessed to do this," Cameron said.

While the show touches on many dark times in Tina's life, it also brings greater meaning to the lyrics many have sang along with for decades.

"It is such a magical experience to bring back the spirit of Tina Turner," King said. "(The show) has so much energy. Lights. The crowd. The costumes. It is so colorful and you enjoy it."

"We are here to tell the story of Tina Turner. She is a legend. She is iconic, I just hope you enjoy," Cameron said.

For more information on tickets visit: https://bit.ly/3ZFeGrP