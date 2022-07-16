Watch CBS News
Woman dies in Denver after overnight shooting on Xenia Street

Woman dies after overnight shooting on Xenia Street
A woman has died after a shooting in east Denver. It happened overnight in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street, close to the Aurora border. 

So far there's no word on a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.

