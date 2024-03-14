Xcel Energy responds to 30,000+ outages along Front Range during winter storm

Heavy snow stops travel in the foothills and also causes problems in the metro area

Xcel Energy's outage map shows dozens of power outages along the Front Range with a total number of customers affected at more than 30,000. The biggest winter storm to hit Colorado's Front Range in at least 3 years will hammer the Denver area through Friday morning.

The map posted on Xcel Energy's electric outage page shows hundreds of outages in the Denver metro area and along the Front Range.

The outage map from Xcel Energy on Thursday morning. Xcel Energy

The storm initially brought nearly an inch of rain on Wednesday and was enough to break the daily precipitation record in the city for March 13. Once the rain transitioned to snow early Thursday morning, snowfall rates were up to 1 inch per hour in Denver and over 2 inches per hour in the foothills.

The snow is heavy and wet which means broken tree limbs and power outages will continue to be a concern through the duration of the storm.