Watch CBS News
Local News

Xcel Energy considers another rate increase as some Colorado regulators question methodology

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Xcel Energy is considering another energy rate increase for customers but some Colorado regulators are calling the company's methodology into question. 

Xcel uses something called "share of wallet" to argue its rates are affordable, claiming that Colorado residents spend less than 1% of their household income on electricity. 

The Public Utilities Commission said using the median income could create a false sense of affordability because Colorado's median income is much higher than in other states. 

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in Colorado is just over $95,000, compared to the national average of nearly $81,000. 

Xcel Energy released this statement to CBS Colorado, "There is no single or universally accepted metric to assess affordability. However, under every major metric used to gauge utility affordability, Coloradans pay among the lowest rates and bills in the nation."

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue