Xcel Energy offers free home energy audits to save on energy bills

As we move into summer and temperatures start to rise, Colorado homeowners certainly have to be aware of their energy bills and potential increases. Xcel Energy is providing a home energy audit service to help ease those costs.

"We do these Xcel home energy squad visits at no cost for our income-qualified customers," said Xcel Energy's director of community relations, Kelly Flenniken.

It's a squad Flenniken says can expertly help you identify how your home uses energy.

"And make some recommendations on how you can use conservation methods. You can increase efficiencies. They might notice things like where there's draft if your windows are working… all the way down to your shower head and the consumption that it is having," Flenniken said.

The audit consists of a two-hour visit, which could be especially beneficial currently.

"In the summer, people use a little bit more for their cooling needs. It could save a considerable amount of money for a residential customer," Flenniken said.

All you have to do is reach out to Xcel Energy and set up an appointment. Flenniken says it pays off, not just in your energy bill.

"In celebration of thinking of climate and Earth and all of these pieces, if we are all reducing our carbon footprint that's good for everyone. I encourage our customers to reach out because what you don't know may be costing you more money," she said.