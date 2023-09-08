Xcel Energy employees volunteering to build homes for veterans

A few hours of work can make a *big difference in the community. For a Christina Ashford painting the trim on a tiny home in Longmont is a labor of love.

"This site specifically is near and dear to my heart," she said.

Christina Ashford CBS

She is a third-generation Army veteran who now works for Xcel Energy. Friday as part of Xcel's annual event Day of Service she is in Longmont helping the Veterans Community Project finish off some tiny homes that will house veterans experiencing homelessness. She says it's a project that is vital, especially right now.

"We're all struggling nationwide, and so to be able to have opportunities where veterans who are expiring being unhoused is so important," said Ashford.

But this isn't Xcel's first rodeo. They were at the site volunteering when the project was just getting started. Now there are finished units with veterans living in them. Christina says the progress is heartwarming.

CBS

"Almost one year to the day we volunteered out here just when there were just frames. And so now to see this come to fruition and see actually see the tiny homes come up is really rewarding for everybody here on site," said Ashford.

While this army of volunteers should make a huge dent in the amount work that needs to be done, there will continue to be a need for hands here. She encourages the community to come out and help out. Even if you've never built a home in your life.

CBS

"You don't need a certain skill set to be able to volunteer in this type of capacity," said Ashford. "Anybody in the community can come out here."

Friday isn't the only day volunteers will be out here and this isn't the only project Xcel employees will be working on for day of service, so if you want to donate some time you can look up a list of projects and sign up on cbsnewscolorado.com.