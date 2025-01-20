Xcel Energy acknowledges "confusing" message about water heater temperatures

Xcel Energy acknowledged Monday that a widely disseminated message from the company about lowering the temperature on your hot water heater "can be confusing" and the company said its energy-saving tips in the future would be more clear.

With arctic temperatures looming over Colorado, Xcel Energy on Jan. 17 suggested a series of energy conservation tips for consumers. One of those tips suggested lowering your water heater's temperature or insulating it.

"The proper temperature for a water heater is 120 degrees Fahrenheit," read the message from Xcel. "By lowering it 10 degrees, you can save 3-5% on your water heating costs; you can also insulate it to maximize efficiency."

But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not dropping your water heater temperature below 120 degrees.

"Set your property's water heater at or above 120°F to minimize the growth of Legionella," says the CDC. "Ensure hot water in circulation doesn't fall below 120°F."

Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. About 1 in 10 people who get Legionnaires' disease die from it, according to the CDC. The health agency says water heaters should be set to at least 120 degrees to reduce the growth of Legionella. The legionella bacteria grows best at between 77 degrees to 113 degrees.

"To be clear," Xcel Energy's Tyler Bryant said, "we are not advising customers to lower their water heater below 120 degrees F. The line describing a 3-5% cost savings on energy bills by lowering your water heater by 10 degrees is a general rule for customers who may run their water heaters on high heat."

"We understand this can be confusing," Bryant continued, "and we'll make sure our energy savings tips are more clear in the future."