Wrecked vehicles, heavy police presence at scene of Windsor hotel incident
Several wrecked vehicles, including a Windsor Police Department cruiser, litter intersections along Highway 392 near Windsor this Sunday evening.
Those intersections are now closed for an investigation into a reported shooting incident at the AmericInn located on Westgate Drive just east of Interstate 25 .
CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas responded to the scene and reported law enforcement equipment and officers from five different agencies - Windsor PD, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Fort Collins Police Services and Timnath PD - are all present.
There are no reports of injuries at this time, and police are not confirming what exactly happened. There are unconfirmed reports the incident involved a man shooting a gun.
The road closures span more than a mile, Thomas reported.
for more features.