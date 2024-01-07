Wrecked vehicles, heavy police presence at scene of Windsor hotel incident

Several wrecked vehicles, including a Windsor Police Department cruiser, litter intersections along Highway 392 near Windsor this Sunday evening.

Those intersections are now closed for an investigation into a reported shooting incident at the AmericInn located on Westgate Drive just east of Interstate 25 .

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas responded to the scene and reported law enforcement equipment and officers from five different agencies - Windsor PD, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Fort Collins Police Services and Timnath PD - are all present.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, and police are not confirming what exactly happened. There are unconfirmed reports the incident involved a man shooting a gun.

The road closures span more than a mile, Thomas reported.