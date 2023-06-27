Workers at several Colorado Starbucks locations "strike with pride," alleging company banned decorations

Workers at some unionized Starbucks locations in Colorado held "unfair labor practice strikes" this week.

Copter4 flew over a couple of different locations where those strikes were taking place. Monday, they were on strike in Denver and Boulder. Over the weekend, they went on strike in Westminster and Superior.

The workers want Starbucks to negotiate a contract and the National Labor Relations Board -- the federal agency that supervises union elections for labor union representation and investigates unfair labor practice allegations -- is investigating the company for failing to bargain with unions in good faith.

Starbucks workers have alleged long hours, unfair treatment from management and low wages, among other reasons for wanting to unionize.

A national Starbucks union representing many unionized of the company's workers, Starbucks Workers United, said in a statement that from June 23 to June 30, over 3,000 Starbucks workers at over 150 stores across the country would "strike with pride," alleging the company told workers they couldn't put up Pride month decorations.

Nationwide, more than 300 Starbucks locations have unionized.

The union organizing Starbucks workers said Monday that the strike closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company's flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle, the Associated Press reported.

Jessica Garcia, Erik Garcia and Meara White hold signs in support of Starbucks workers as they watch marchers in the annual Seattle Pride Parade, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Lindsey Wasson / AP

Starbucks has not responded to a request for comment from CBS News Colorado but previously told us the union's accusations "lacked merit."

And in a letter to employees posted Friday on Starbucks' website, CEO Laxman Narasimhan noted that a Pride flag is currently flying over the company's Seattle headquarters, just as it has in past years, the Associated Press reported.

"We want to be crystal clear: Starbucks has been and will continue to be at the forefront of supporting the LGBTQIA2+ community, and we will not waver in that commitment," Narasimhan said. "As such, we strongly disapprove of any person or group, seeking to use our partners' cultural and heritage celebrations to create harm or flagrantly advance misinformation for self-interested goals."

In March, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testified in front of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, "unequivocally" denying allegations that the company broke the law.

Administrative judges with the National Labor Relations Board have ruled that Starbucks has violated workers' rights "hundreds of times" in several states.

The NLRB's investigation into Starbucks is ongoing, as is the workers' strike.

"We're on strike! We demand an end to the unfair treatment of LGBTQIA+ partners," a Starbucks union in Boulder tweeted Monday.