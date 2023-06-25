Denver Pride brings out over 500,000 people: "It's just accepting each other and having fun"

One of the most festive times of the year in downtown Denver is Pride.

It's a weekend that Nathan Tann always looks forward to. For him, it's a space where he can be true to himself.

"It's amazing! I love the people, I love the smiles, I love everybody stopping saying 'hey I love that outfit, that umbrella, you know what I mean," said Tann. "The LGBTQ+ community is a rainbow for a reason. As a Black man, I know I'm strong, as a bisexual man I know I'm strong, so there's really no difference as a man, I'm strong."

Nathan Tann CBS

As one of the biggest pride celebrations in the country, the event garners over 500,000 people annually.

For Shannyn Romero that LGBTQ+ allyship is important.

"We walked in the pride festival with our employer, just to support them community. It's all about love, acceptance, and letting everyone be who they are," Romero said. "There's just so much division among people, and this is a time for everybody to come together to support children, adults -- there's even animals here. It's just accepting each other and having fun."

Shannyn Romero CBS

For those in attendance, the weekend celebrated the things that make us unique; a moment to appreciate all people and identities because love is love.

"It starts with yourself," Tann said. "So, if you just love on yourself, continue to find what you need within yourself, I guarantee you, you'll have enough love and respect to show it to the world."