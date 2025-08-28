Hotel in northern Denver metro area evacuated during standoff between police and barricaded suspect

A hotel in the Denver metro area had to be evacuated Thursday afternoon after a man allegedly injured an officer and barricaded himself inside.

According to the Broomfield Police Department, officers went to serve a warrant to a man at the Woodspring Suites at 121 Edgeview Drive around 11:30 a.m. The man was wanted for several felony violent crime warrants.

Police said the man threw a knife at officers while they attempted to arrest him, injuring one of them. The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what authorities said are non-life-threatening injuries.

Crisis negotiators are attempting to peacefully resolve the situation, and a SWAT team is at the scene. Authorities evacuated the hotel around 2 p.m.