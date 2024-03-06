Women becoming driving force in Colorado's construction industry: "I love my job"

Construction sites aren't hard to find in Colorado – whether it's a new neighborhood being built or roads getting much-needed repair. Yet, what is hard to find are women who work in construction.

Women make up just about 11% of the industry's workforce, and Heather Yurka of Aurora is among those few. She has a big job noting the little things for Taylor Morrison, one of the nation's largest homebuilders.

"I am a quality inspection superintendent," Yurka said. "I make sure that things are in the right place, like lights, fireplaces, doors swing the right way, water is working."

Taylor Morrison is among the builders constructing hundreds of homes in the Aurora Highlands, a growing neighborhood on the city's east side. It's Yurka's job to double-check each one before homeowners move in.

"I love my job," she told CBS News Colorado. "I love my job every day because every day I get to walk into a new home and pretend like it's mine."

And, Yurka added, she'd like to see more women taking on jobs in construction like she did nine years ago.

"Our CEO and division president are both women," Yurka said of Taylor Morrison. "It's a big reason why I wanted to work here. I think there could honestly be a lot more women in this industry."

The company Yurka works for is seeing a growing number of women pursuing construction roles. As of March 2024, women make up 44% of Taylor Morrison's overall workforce. Its board of directors also boasts an equal male-to-female ratio, the highest in the industry, according to the company.

"There's nothing to fear in trying something that isn't stereotypically a woman's job," said Yurka.

There's actually quite a bit of "girl power" happening in the Aurora Highlands. Just last year, CBS News Colorado met the developer of the neighborhood – Carla Ferreira. She also says she wants to see more women pursue jobs in the vast industry of construction.

"I would just love to see more women come and be craftsmen, carpenters, designers, and land planners," she said.

Women in construction may be a bit easier to find in the developing east Aurora neighborhood, but there's plenty of room for more, said Yurka, especially amid a labor shortage.

"I actually saw a woman electrician out here and I was really excited to see her," she said. "I'd like to have more girls and women to be working with me."