Woman who had catalytic converter stolen twice speaks out as thefts rise

With catalytic converter thefts on the rise across the country, lightning is striking twice for some unlucky victims. One woman who lives in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood has been targeted twice in two months.

"I was like 'is this a sick joke?' Like, I feel like I'm living in a time warp," Anna Scopp said.

In November, her Lexus was targeted by catalytic converter thieves outside of her home.

"It sounded like a monster truck, like it was so loud. So, I actually took a video of it and sent it to my dad and he immediately replied and was like 'someone cut your converter,'" Scopp said.

CBS

Her dad was right and she reported the theft to police, but never heard back.

Denver police say these cases can be difficult to investigate because converters do not have serial numbers and in cases with no suspect information, they may not have the resources to dispatch an officer.

Less than two months later, Scopp returned to her car after a yoga class to hear a sound that seemed too familiar.

"I turned my car and heard that exact same -- it's just loud and it vibrates, like I knew immediately," Scopp said.

Scopp asked nearby businesses to check their security footage. One nearby restaurant discovered video of the thief in action.

She shared it with police when she reported the second incident.

"They've been really responsive this time which is nice," Scopp said.

Denver police say they're following up with local businesses and ask anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance video to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where they can provide tips anonymously.

Anna Scopp

Scopp says the part replacement cost $2,500 each time. Her car insurance covered it, but she's now losing that coverage, despite a perfect driving record.

"I actually got booted off of my insurance because of it," Scopp said.

The irony of it all? Both times, the thieves escaped with the wrong part.

"The two people who did this, each cut the wrong part. They cut my resonator, they didn't even cut my catalytic converter," Scopp said.

Denver police say hybrids, like the one Scopp drives, are most commonly targeted for catalytic converter thefts.

The department recommend drivers with those high-risk vehicles and high-clearance SUVs, vans, and trucks mark their own catalytic converters with serial numbers to deter thieves.

Authorities also say they're pushing for a new law that would require identification to sell catalytic converters to scrap yards and pawn shops.