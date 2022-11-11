Woman shot in Denver at intersection of Broadway & Colfax

A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Denver on Friday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Broadway and Colfax Avenue.

Denver police said in a tweet at 1:37 p.m. that no arrests have been made.

ALERT: Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at Colfax/Broadway. An adult female victim was transported to the hospital; condition unknown. No arrest(s) at this time. Alternate routes are advised. Updates will be posted as they become available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/jpWKFIuvnH — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 11, 2022

Copter4 video showed police officers at the crime scene, which is at the bus stop. Lots of crime tape was also visible.