Woman shot in Denver at intersection of Broadway & Colfax
A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Denver on Friday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Broadway and Colfax Avenue.
Denver police said in a tweet at 1:37 p.m. that no arrests have been made.
Copter4 video showed police officers at the crime scene, which is at the bus stop. Lots of crime tape was also visible.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.