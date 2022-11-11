Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot in Denver at intersection of Broadway & Colfax

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Denver on Friday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Broadway and Colfax Avenue.

Denver police said in a tweet at 1:37 p.m. that no arrests have been made.

Copter4 video showed police officers at the crime scene, which is at the bus stop. Lots of crime tape was also visible.

shooting.jpg
CBS
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 2:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.