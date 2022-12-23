Woman reported missing out of Jefferson County found safe

A 75-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Jefferson County has been located, according to authorities.

Patricia Miller has been found safe and healthy in Denver. Thank you all for your interest and concern. #Jeffco #JCSO pic.twitter.com/YGNpFNjT8w — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 23, 2022

Authorities issued a CBI alert Thursday, reporting the woman, who also has dementia missing. She was last seen at the King Soopers in Conifer around 5:15 p.m.

#Jeffco searching for missing 75-year-old woman with dementia, last seen at the Conifer King Soopers at 5:15 on 12/22/22. She may be driving a 2000 maroon Subaru Outback #601BZH. Her name is Patricia Miller. Please keep your eye out for this little lady so we can bring her home. pic.twitter.com/mVtdGn8aXE — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 23, 2022

Police say the woman drove the family vehicle away from the store, while her husband was inside grocery shopping. Officers reported the woman was driving a 2000 maroon Subaru Outback.

JeffCo authorities deactivated the CBI alert just after 12 p.m. on Friday.