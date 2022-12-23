Watch CBS News
Woman reported missing out of Jefferson County found safe

A 75-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Jefferson County has been located, according to authorities. 

Authorities issued a CBI alert Thursday, reporting the woman, who also has dementia missing. She was last seen at the King Soopers in Conifer around 5:15 p.m.

Police say the woman drove the family vehicle away from the store, while her husband was inside grocery shopping. Officers reported the woman was driving a 2000 maroon Subaru Outback. 

JeffCo authorities deactivated the CBI alert just after 12 p.m. on Friday. 

