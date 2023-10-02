Woman dies in Denver Downtown Detention Center, at least third jail death this year

A woman who was being held at Denver's Downtown Detention Center died Saturday night, the Denver Sheriff's Department said.

Few details were immediately available, but the sheriff's department said the woman was found unresponsive in her cell around 7:45 p.m. Medical staff at the jail, and then paramedics, tried to save her but were unsuccessful, the department said.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will identify her, as well as conduct an autopsy the reveal the cause and manner of her death.

The Denver Police Department is also now investigating, according to DSD, which said it was limited in the information it could release.

CBS News Colorado reached out to both the police department seeking more information Sunday but did not immediately hear back. The sheriff's department declined to comment beyond its initial press release.

The Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center (also known as the Denver Downtown Detention Center or Denver Jail), part of the Denver Justice Center. Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images

This is at least the third person to die in the jail in 2023; a woman died in her cell in March and a man died in his cell in July.

There have also been a number of in-custody deaths in past years:

The jail currently has almost 1,700 inmates as of Sunday. CBS News Colorado has reported previously that the jail is understaffed by hundreds of people.