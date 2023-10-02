Woman who Denver Sheriff Department said died in jail is not dead, department now says

The Denver Sheriff Department is reversing a claim they made over the weekend that a woman died in the Downtown Detention Center.

Sunday, the department said a woman died in the jail, but Monday said she's actually alive.

"The Denver Sheriff Department expresses regret that a miscommunication led to an untimely statement regarding the passing of a person in custody. She is alive and we continue with attempts to contact her next of kin," the department said in an emailed statement to CBS News Colorado.

In response to several questions from CBS News Colorado, the department said, "Due to HIPPA, (sic) medical information cannot be provided," referring to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, a federal medical privacy law.