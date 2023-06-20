Woman dies days after being pulled from Boulder Creek
A woman who was rescued from Boulder Creek last week died over the weekend. The 48-year-old woman struggling in the creek had triggered several calls to Boulder Fire Rescue and Boulder police about 3:30 p.m. on June 15.
First responders searched along the creek for her when bystanders spotted the woman first and pulled her to the southside of the creek and began administering CPR.
Firefighters got the woman to the northside of the bank where she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She died over the weekend.
Investigators say initial information indicates that she entered the water to help a family member when she was swept away by the current.
First responders urge community members to recreate safely in the city, especially around water, which can be running stronger, deeper and colder than it looks.
In a tweet on Tuesday, the City of Boulder advised residents that even though Bear Canyon Creek underpasses have reopened for travel, several pedestrian underpasses remain closed at Foothills Parkway and along parts of South Boulder Creek.
for more features.