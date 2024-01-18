Woman says Custer County Sheriff's deputies violently arrested her when she was victim of sex trafficking

Custer County Sheriff's deputies facing lawsuit over arrest of teen who was allegedly a victim

On Jan. 18, 2022, Custer County deputies responded to a trailer in Westcliff Colorado looking for a 16-year-old runaway who had stolen her guardian's car.

They found her in a closet of the trailer apparently under the influence of some substance and took her into custody. Soon she became uncooperative and tried to bite a deputy.

They tased her and then took her to the sheriff's office where she once again refused to cooperate. They tased her again and put her in a restraint chair.

"She soiled herself, she was hyperventilating. She's uncontrollably convulsing," said her lawyer, Kevin Mehr.

She was charged with resisting arrest. A judge dismissed those charges.

Now, she is suing the sheriff's office saying they used excessive force.

"The two times where they tase her she is offering what is called 'passive resistance' meaning she's just not moving. And the idea there is you cannot tase someone," said Mehr.

Mehr also says his client was a minor at the time which makes the deputies' actions worse.

"You are not supposed to tase children that's specifically something that is a consideration in this particular department's policy manual," said Mehr.

The woman who is now 18 also alleges she was being sex trafficked by the two men deputies found her with in the trailer. Police never investigated this claim.

"That ship has probably sailed, unfortunately," said Mehr.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office posted a statement on Facebook saying the current Sheriff is very concerned about the allegations and has asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to review the incident. He has volunteered to support their findings up to and including the possibility of criminal charges.

The woman suing says that deputies should have treated her like a victim, not a criminal.

"They did not view her as being in danger," said Mehr.

The Colorado Human Trafficking Council says it's not easy to identify someone who is being trafficked but if someone not permitted to speak for themselves or go anywhere by themselves, being bullied yelled at or physically handled or intimidated, or if they appear afraid or have signs of illness or injury -- should be red flags.